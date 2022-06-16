Deciphera appoints Novartis oncology exec as chief business officer
Jun. 16, 2022 9:02 AM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) appointed Kelley Dealhoy as senior vice president and chief business officer.
- Waltham, Mass.-based Deciphera said in a June 16 release that Dealhoy is joining from Novartis (NVS), where she served for 10 years in different roles, most recently as vice president of Business Development for the oncology division.
- The company added that Dealhoy has 20 years of life science leadership experience.
- "As we continue to entrench QINLOCK as the standard of care for fourth-line GIST globally and rapidly advance our pipeline of development candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential, I look forward to working closely with Kelley to drive Deciphera’s next chapter of growth," said President and CEO Steve Hoerter.