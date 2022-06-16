Deciphera appoints Novartis oncology exec as chief business officer

Jun. 16, 2022 9:02 AM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Human Resources Concept, Magnifier And People Icon On Purple Background, Business Leadership Concept

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) appointed Kelley Dealhoy as senior vice president and chief business officer.
  • Waltham, Mass.-based Deciphera said in a June 16 release that Dealhoy is joining from Novartis (NVS), where she served for 10 years in different roles, most recently as vice president of Business Development for the oncology division.
  • The company added that Dealhoy has 20 years of life science leadership experience.
  • "As we continue to entrench QINLOCK as the standard of care for fourth-line GIST globally and rapidly advance our pipeline of development candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential, I look forward to working closely with Kelley to drive Deciphera’s next chapter of growth," said President and CEO Steve Hoerter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.