Etsy estimates are clipped at Oppenheimer due to moderating e-commerce market share

Jun. 16, 2022 9:00 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Oppenheimer reeled in expectations on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) due to weak May conversion data and moderating e-commerce market share gains.

The firm clipped its Q2 GMS forecast by 11% and lowered its Q2 revenue estimate by 12%. The full-year revenue estimate for 2022 was cut by 6% and the revenue estimate for 2023 was reduced by 10%. Meanwhile, the EBITDA forecast was lowered for 2022 and 2023 by 8% and 18%, respectively.

Analyst Jason Helfstein on the data: "2QTD SimilarWeb site visits tracking -4% y/y, similar to 1Q, however conversions to payments sites -20% y/y vs. +5% in 1Q, suggesting GMS/marketplace below the low-end of guidance. Meanwhile, May retail sales data showed non-store retailer spending (online) +7% y/y vs. +9% in April vs. core-retail sales (ex motor & gas) +8% in both months, suggesting moderating share gains."

Oppenheimer dropped its price target on Etsy (ETSY) to $120 from $140, but keeps an Outperform rating in place on a positive view of Etsy's long-term market position. The average analyst price target on Etsy (ETSY) is $137.91.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) fell 3.35% premarket on Thursday on a rough day for consumer discretionary stocks in general.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ETSY is flashing Strong Sell.

