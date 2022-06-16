Inozyme Pharma partners with genomic medicine institute for newborn screenings
Jun. 16, 2022 9:03 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) will work with the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine to evaluate a novel newborn screening technology that can help diagnose genetic diseases.
- Rady has BeginNGS, a precision medicine tool that involves rapid Whole Genome Sequencing to screen newborns for around 400 genetic diseases.
- The pilot program hopes to expand to screen for 1K diseases, sequence 3.7M newborns per year, and become the genetic disease screening standard for newborns.
- Inozyme's (INZY) focus in on rare mineralization disorders. It has one candidate in the clinic, INZ-701, for ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.
- Inozyme recently appointed a new chief medical officer.