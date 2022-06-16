Bakkt Holdings to join Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 16, 2022 9:34 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.
“Bakkt’s inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index marks a significant milestone as we advance our vision to connect the digital economy. As a newly public company, we are pleased to be part of the Russell indexes, which will assist in continuing to expand our reach and support greater awareness of Bakkt within the investment community.” said Gavin Michael, Bakkt’s Chief Executive Officer.
Shares -3% PM