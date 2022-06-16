PubMatic achieves 100% renewable energy across global data centers
Jun. 16, 2022 9:49 AM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced that all of its global data centers are now powered by 100% renewable energy.
- The company achieved this significant milestone as it embarks on a comprehensive, multi-pronged sustainability plan by the end of 2022.
- At PubMatic, the majority of this consumption occurs within 10 global data centers, which account for over 90% of the company’s energy usage but by owning and operating its own infrastructure, the company has greater control over the reduction of energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels.
- The company to achieve the 100% benchmark executed a renewable energy strategy that included collaboration with data center colocation providers and procurement of qualified renewable energy through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) and retail supply agreements.
Hence, the company has invested in enough wind and solar power annually to account for every unit of electricity used across its global data center operations.