GBS stock rises 10% on exclusive agreement to acquire Intelligent Fingerprinting

Jun. 16, 2022 9:10 AM ETGBS Inc. (GBS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) is trading 10% higher before the bell after it announced on Thursday an exclusive agreement to acquire UK-based drug screening firm Intelligent Fingerprinting (IFP).
  • Under the agreement, GBS has the exclusive right until December 31, to evaluate and negotiate a transaction to acquire IFP or its assets.
  • Also, GBS entered into Bridge Facility Agreement under which GBS will provide IFP with an unsecured term loan facility of $500,000, which is repayable if the agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, or December 31.
  • Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug screening system is an on-the-spot, 10-minute test that works by analyzing fingerprint sweat to screen for recent drug use. It consists of a portable reader and single-use disposable cartridges that are used by public sectors and commercial customers, including workplaces, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, and medical examiners.
  • If the deal is finalized, GBS expects to export IFP products internationally. IFP currently has customer base and the manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.
  • "We believe that this acquisition, if consummated, could provide us with a clear opportunity to build long-term shareholder value, accelerate revenue growth for both parties through an expanded portfolio of tests, and allow GBS to further solidify its leadership as a developer of rapid non-invasive diagnostic solutions outside of saliva while accelerating revenue growth," said Steven Boyages, Interim Chief Executive Officer at GBS.
