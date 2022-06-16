Leslie Bocskor is the new Chairman of the Board of Indoor Harvest
Jun. 16, 2022 9:11 AM ETIndoor Harvest Corp (INQD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Indoor Harvest (OTCPK:INQD) appoints Leslie Bocskor, current CEO and CFO, to a director position and Chairman of the Board.
- In his new role at the helm of the Board, Mr. Bocskor will guide his team to discover new acquisition candidates that will build out the company business portfolio, build new relationships in events and media, consumer products, and international markets, and spearhead business development opportunities for the company, now from his Board level in addition to his ongoing role as the CEO and CFO.
- Messrs. Rick Gutshall and Lang Coleman, will be departing from the board and will be transitioning from their positions on the Board to outside consulting positions for the company.