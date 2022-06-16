Real estate tech firm HomeLight agrees to buy Accept Inc.

Real estate tech firm HomeLight agreed to purchase Accept Inc., a Denver-based fintech lender, in an all-stock transaction.

Accept Inc. gives homebuyers a way to submit all-cash offers on home after qualifying for a mortgage, according to a statement.

HomeLight also announced that it has raised $115 million in additional capital, including $60 million of Series D equity and $55 million of debt financing to fund operations. The transaction brings HomeLight’s total funding to about $645 million to date and its valuation to $1.7 billion.

“In a time period with so much volatility in the capital markets, our business is stronger than ever," Drew Uher, founder and CEO of HomeLight said in the statement. "This financing round is a testament to our growth and the future potential of our business, and it’s enabled us to go on the offensive during uncertain times."

The latest fundraising comes after a Bloomberg report from a a year ago that HomeLight was said to be considering options for taking itself public.

Founded in 2012, HomeLight has backing from investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.

HomeLight's publicly traded competitors include Redfin (RDFN), Zillow (ZG) and OpenDoor Technologies (OPEN).

The HomeLight news on Thursday comes after a report on Tuesday that real estate brokerage Compass (COM) is said to be slashing 10% of its workforce.