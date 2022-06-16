ShiftLeft announces investment and go-to-market partnership with Wipro
Jun. 16, 2022 9:16 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ShiftLeft, an innovator in automated application security testing, announced an investment from and go-to-market partnership with Wipro Ventures (NYSE:WIT).
- “Wipro has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a leader when it comes to bringing new technological innovations to customers. Equally important, Wipro is a ‘shift left’ organization leading the way in empowering developers to improve code security throughout the software development cycle. ”ShiftLeft makes it intuitive for Wipro’s hundreds of Cybersecurists and tens of thousands of software developers to build security into the DNA of every software release. With this new partnership with Wipro, customers from various sectors, including healthcare, industrials, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and government, will be able to deploy and operate ShiftLeft." said Manish Gupta, CEO.