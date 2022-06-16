Jefferies has upgraded neurology-focused biotech Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy from Hold, citing positives in the FDA briefing docs published on Wednesday ahead of an AdCom meeting on a potential label expansion for the company’s antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin.

FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet on Friday to discuss the approvability of pimavanserin for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP).

The drug is already approved as Nuplazid for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Despite lingering concerns over negative press related to recently approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, Jefferies’ analysts Chris Howerton and the team think that the language used for voting questions in the briefing documents suggests a lower bar for efficacy.

In addition, they note a brief safety summary in which the FDA reviewers have not identified key safety concerns related to the therapy. “Safety off the table makes this catalyst a play,” the analysts added, expecting material upside for company shares from a positive vote.

The price target raised to $25 from $22 implies a ~33% upside to the last close. Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg expected Acadia (ACAD) shares to double with a positive vote after the company announced the AdCom meeting in May.