FAT Brands signs deal to launch 4 new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express stores in Tampa
Jun. 16, 2022 9:22 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express company FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) ramps up its presence in Florida with 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor announced on Thursday.
- The quick service restaurant chain said these Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. That comes in addition to 10 stores currently in development for opening in Orlando over the next six years with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022.
- "We see Florida as a strong growth market for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express and are pleased to have a partner like Whole Factor to bring 14 locations to the state over the next several years," said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands.
