European natural gas now up ~75% in three days, as Kremlin clamps down
- Outage guidance following a fire at Freeport LNG sparked a rally in European natural gas prices Tuesday.
- The rally continued Wednesday, as Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) indicated that "maintenance" would impact supplies from Nord Stream.
- Thursday, ENI (E) said Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) had cut supply by ~1/3, with Germany seeing a 40% reduction; Russia said the maintenance issue at Nord Stream could halt flows entirely, but that the disruption was not deliberate.
- Gazprom CEO (OTCPK:OGZPY) Alexey Miller said Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ready to supply gas to Europe.
- The timing of the Nord Stream 1 outage, and simultaneous offer to supply gas through a sanctioned pipeline, may suggest Russia intends to exert influence over European energy prices for political gain.
- Alexey Miller also noted that 90-95% of exports are now paid in Rubles.
- Some degree of calm had settled over gas and coal markets in recent weeks, as inventory balances in Europe reached seasonally normal levels; however, the potential for Russia to weaponize energy appears to be sparking another rush to stockpile inventory ahead of winter.
- European natural gas prices are up ~75% in three days, and seaborne coal is up $36/t over the same period.
- For the time being, Germany remains on course to shut all of its nuclear power generation by year end, and the Netherlands remains on course to close Europe's largest natural gas field.
- For equity investors, the focus remains on finding companies able to sell energy into Europe, with gas names like Equinor (EQNR), Cheniere (LNG), Shell (SHEL), Vermillion (VET) and NRT (NRT) best positioned; coal names like Peabody (BTU) and Whitehaven (OTCPK:WHITF) also likely to benefit by helping Europe through its current crisis.