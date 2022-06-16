CleanSpark expands bitcoin mining capacity with new miners, cooling equipment

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) has taken over an existing purchase contract for 1,800 Antminer S19 XP units, part of the bitcoin miner's plan to expand its infrastructure, it announced Thursday.
  • In addition, the company is partnering with TMGcore to expand its immersion-cooled infrastructure for sustainable mining. The partnership includes 257 units of TMGcore's immersion-cooled tanks designed to improve the performance of mining machines while substantially decreasing their failure rates over long-term use. Each tank fits 28 Antminer S19j Pro mining machines.
  • The new machines are expected to add more than 252 petahashes per second (PH/s) to CleanSpark's (CLSK) mining capacity.
  • CleanSpark (CLSK) mined 312 bitcoins in May
