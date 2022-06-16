BHP (NYSE:BHP) said on Thursday it will retain its Mt Arthur coal operations in Australia's New South Wales state until 2030 after failing to secure a viable offer for the business, which will delay its planned exit from thermal coal.

BHP (BHP) has been reviewing its options for the Mt Arthur mine and broader energy coal assets for nearly two years, and has sold its stakes in the BHP Mitsui Coal and Cerrejón projects over the last year.

The company said it will now seek to extend Mt Arthur's operation life from 2026 and shut it down in 2030, with closing and rehabilitating the project site expected to take an additional 10-15 years.

BHP (BHP) had set aside a $700M provision for the closure of the mine as of year-end 2021.

Citing the stock's attractive valuation and free cash flow as well as upside from its ~$20B copper growth pipeline, Goldman Sachs rates BHP as a Buy.