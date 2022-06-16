Vivakor skyrockets on acquiring companies with assets in major oil basins
Jun. 16, 2022 9:27 AM ETVivakor, Inc. (VIVK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) rallies 23.4% higher premarket after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City which will enable the company to enter a synergistic segment of the energy industry with the combination of a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility, which feature long-term ten year take or pay contracts.
- In 2021, SF Delhi generated $33M in revenue and positive operating cash flow.
- The acquisition is structured as a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with the owners of SF Delhi and WCCO, Jorgan Development and JBAH to sell 100% of the membership interests of SF Delhi and WCCO to Vivakor for total consideration of ~$37.4M.
- The consideration to be paid by Vivakor under the MIPA consists of shares of Vivakor common stock in an amount equal to 19.99% of the total amount of issued and outstanding shares.
- Transaction is expected to be closed within 30 days.