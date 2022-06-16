Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and a raft of other crypto-focused stocks are sliding in Thursday premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) edge down over the past 24 hours.

The slump in crypto stocks comes as stock futures imply a weaker open, giving up Wednesday's gains after the Federal Reserve made a bold move to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points to bring down inflation. Still, with the exception of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD), a slew of major cryptos appear unbothered about rising equity volatility.

Cryptos in the green: cardano (ADA-USD) +3%, ripple (XRP-USD) +1.7%, solana (SOL-USD) +7.5%, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +4.1%, polkadot (DOT-USD) +1.4% and avalanche (AVAX-USD) +0.3%.

While bitcoin (BTC-USD) -1.3% is drifting down to $21.2K as of shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET, it's still elevated from its lows of $20.1K on Wednesday. Likewise, ether (ETH-USD) -2.1% is dipping to $1.11K but still higher from its lows of $1.02K the day prior.

Crypto stocks: Bit Digital (BTBT) -3.8%, Bakkt (BKKT) -3.5%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) -1.2% and Marathon Digital (MARA) -2%.

For upcoming crypto-related events, Vitalik Buterin, the founder of ether (ETH-USD), is expected to deliver his remarks at the VIVA Technology Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET. Note the ether blockchain is close to making its transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work in a move that could improve transaction costs and its ability to scale.

