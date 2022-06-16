Savara inhaled therapy for rare lung disease gets innovation passport designation in UK
Jun. 16, 2022 9:30 AM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) said its inhaled biologic molgramostim was granted an innovation passport designation by the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to treat Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP), a rare autoimmune lung disease.
- Innovation Passport — a U.K. designation for innovative medicines — is the entry point to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), a program aimed to accelerate the time to market and facilitate access to medicines in the U.K., the company said in a June 16 press release.
- Savara noted that molgramostim has already received orphan drug, fast track, breakthrough therapy designations in the U.S. and an orphan drug status in the EU.
- The company added that molgramostim is being evaluated in a phase 3 trial called IMPALA-2 to treat aPAP.
- PAP is caused due to malfunction of the immune system.