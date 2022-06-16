Savara inhaled therapy for rare lung disease gets innovation passport designation in UK

Jun. 16, 2022 9:30 AM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stethoscope on United Kingdom flag.

Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) said its inhaled biologic molgramostim was granted an innovation passport designation by the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to treat Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP), a rare autoimmune lung disease.
  • Innovation Passport — a U.K. designation for innovative medicines — is the entry point to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), a program aimed to accelerate the time to market and facilitate access to medicines in the U.K., the company said in a June 16 press release.
  • Savara noted that molgramostim has already received orphan drug, fast track, breakthrough therapy designations in the U.S. and an orphan drug status in the EU.
  • The company added that molgramostim is being evaluated in a phase 3 trial called IMPALA-2 to treat aPAP.
  • PAP is caused due to malfunction of the immune system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.