Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals posts positive preclinical data from cancer drug trial

Jun. 16, 2022 9:29 AM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cornerstone Pharma formerly known as Rafael Pharma (NYSE:RFL) is trading 5% higher after announcing positive preclinical data testing CPI-613 (devimistat) to target carcinoma catabolism.
  • The study showed that devimistat suppressed the tricarboxylic acid hub, indispensable to many metabolic pathways, revealing that the drug substantially reduces the effective redundancy of tumor catabolism.
  • The company said devimistat also showed occasional strong single agent activity against relapsed, refractory, Myc-driven Burkitt lymphoma in ongoing clinical trials.
  • "Devimistat has the potential to bring new hope for remission and survival for patients suffering from rare cancers and serve as a chance to fill the substantial gap in treatment," said Sanjeev Luther, CEO of Cornerstone Pharma.
  • In May, the European Medicines Agency granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613 to treat advanced unresectable biliary tract cancer.
