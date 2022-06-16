Cepton expands footprint in Metro Detroit
Jun. 16, 2022 9:31 AM ETCepton, Inc. (CPTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) opens its new corporate office in Metro Detroit.
- The location will serve as company’s automotive hub as the it continues to expand its active engagements and initiatives with original equipment manufacturers.
- The renovation of the new facility began in 2021 to accommodate the team’s rapid growth.
- The new office will house members of the company’s senior leadership team as well as product, program management, business development, application engineering, sales and corporate marketing.
- The company continues to proactively hire for position in both Detroit as well as Silicon Valley.
- The company has had presence in Detroit since its founding in 2016.
In addition to its San Jose headquarters and Detroit office, the company also has presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to support a growing global customer base.