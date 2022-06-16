Farooq Akhter named interim CFO at Skylight Health Group
Jun. 16, 2022 9:33 AM ETSkylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Farooq Akhter has been named interim CFO at Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG), effective June 15, 2022.
- Akhter joined Skylight in 2019 and has played a significant role as VP, Finance supporting operational and capital markets efforts.
- In other news, the primary care management group provides operational updates on its NeighborMD integration, call center initiative and its partnership with Collaborative Health Systems (CHS).
- Since the acquisition of NeighborMD in May 2022, all employees have been integrated onto Skylight's central human resource platform, with financial systems and EHRs set for the next 30-90 days. The company has also begun efforts to centralize its contracts into its central Florida entity, that through the joint venture with CHS, will begin expanding contracting efforts with existing and new payors.
- The JV with CHS has resulted in multiple initiatives to expand current Skylight capabilities, as well as the identification of new risk contract opportunities in Florida. The partners will continue working together and expect to have new payor contracts ready for 2022 open enrollment for patients looking to participate in Medicare Advantage in 2023.