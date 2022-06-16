Diana Shipping announces time charter contract through subsidiary

Jun. 16, 2022

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Speed Logistics Marine, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Selina.
  • The gross charter rate is $22K/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Apr. 15, 2023 up to maximum June 20, 2023.
  • The charter is expected to commence tomorrow.
  • The vessel employment is expected to generate ~$6.56M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • On closure of earlier announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Baltimore, Diana Shipping owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet will consist of 34 dry bulk vessels.
  • Current combined carrying capacity of its fleet, including the m/v Baltimore, is ~4.5M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.38 years.
