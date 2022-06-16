The Alkaline Water Company enters partnership with Heidelberg Distributing in Ohio and Kentucky
Jun. 16, 2022 9:38 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Alkaline Water Company <<WTER>> enters Direct-Store-Delivery (or DSD) partnership with Dayton Heidelberg Distributing and Heidelberg Distributing of Northern Kentucky.
- Heidelberg will distribute company products throughout Ohio and Kentucky as the company’s DSD network continues to grow in strategic markets around the country.
- “The continued growth of Alkaline88 in the Midwest and neighboring states will be supported by a new co-packer in the region, which we will announce in the coming weeks. Opening a new strategically located co-packer and partnering with Heidelberg Distributing demonstrate the ways The Alkaline Water Company continues to optimize operations by enhancing both production and distribution.” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO.