The Alkaline Water Company enters partnership with Heidelberg Distributing in Ohio and Kentucky

  • The Alkaline Water Company <<WTER>> enters Direct-Store-Delivery (or DSD) partnership with Dayton Heidelberg Distributing and Heidelberg Distributing of Northern Kentucky.
  • Heidelberg will distribute company products throughout Ohio and Kentucky as the company’s DSD network continues to grow in strategic markets around the country.
  • “The continued growth of Alkaline88 in the Midwest and neighboring states will be supported by a new co-packer in the region, which we will announce in the coming weeks. Opening a new strategically located co-packer and partnering with Heidelberg Distributing demonstrate the ways The Alkaline Water Company continues to optimize operations by enhancing both production and distribution.” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO.
