Creek Road Miners launches its first production facility in Meeker

Jun. 16, 2022 9:42 AM ETCreek Road Miners, Inc. (CRKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Creek Road Miners (OTCQB:CRKR) first production facility in Meeker, Colorado is now fully operational.
  • This facility houses 240 Bitmain Antminers capable of generating approximately 24 petahashes per second (PH/s) of mining capacity at a cost of approximately $.0455/kWh for electricity.
  • The company has decided to deploy its second facility in Rangely, Colorado after the successful deployment of the Meeker facility.
  • Rangely will operate on the same economic terms as Meeker but will house 270 Bitmain Antminers generating approximately 27 PH/s of mining capacity.

  • “With the deployment of this second facility, Creek Road Miners will more than double its current hashing power. We’re now laser-focused deploying our next data centers.” commented John D. Maatta, the Company’s Co-CEO

  • Press Release

