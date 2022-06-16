Evofem's Phexxi birth control method prevented 99% of pregnancies, post analysis shows
Jun. 16, 2022 9:53 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) on Thursday said a post analysis of its phase 3 trial evaluating Phexxi showed that the birth control method prevented 99% of pregnancies.
- The analysis was based on 101 pregnancies in about 1.2K women who used Phexxi over 24.2K acts of intercourse.
- Phexxi was approved by the U.S. FDA in May 2020 based on the results of the late-stage trial, called AMPOWER, which enrolled about 1.3K women in the U.S., as well as combined safety data from AMPOWER and a previous late-stage trial called AMP-001.
- EVFM's Phexxi works by modulating vaginal pH levels which in turn immobilizes the sperm. Phexxi is not effective when used after intercourse.
- EVFM stock -3.1% to $0.29 in morning trading.