  • Canaccord Genuity has downgraded HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to hold from speculative buy given its fiscal Q3 2022 results and withdrawing its financial cost-savings guidance.
  • The Canadian licensed cannabis producer on Wednesday said that it may not provide any type of guidance in the future.
  • The firm has a price target of C$0.25 (~4% downside downside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Matt Bottomley said that while HEXO's (HEXO) arrangement with Tilray Brands (TLRY) to acquire senior secured convertible notes was a step in the right direction, a decline adult-use sales and the potential for meaningful dilution as a result of using its C$180M standby equity line to fund losses are headwinds.
  • Bottomley is modeling that HEXO (HEXO) will tap $50M of that equity line.
  • Tilaray (TLRY) recently amended the terms of acquiring HEXO's (HEXO) convertible debt.
