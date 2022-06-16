Spotify closes purchase of audiobook leader Findaway
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has closed its acquisition of Findaway, a platform for distributing audiobooks.
- It had come to a deal for Findaway in November, offering Spotify a path to quickly scale up its book catalog while providing new routes to market for publishers, authors and creators.
- There's substantial opportunity in the space, Spotify says, noting the audiobooks market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion to $15 billion by 2027.
- The closure is the next step in what looks to be Spotify facing off against Audible (AMZN).
- At last week's Investor Day, Spotify signaled heavier investment in its podcasting and audiobooks initiatives, and thinks that in time, the sky is the limit; CEO Daniel Ek said: "Call that an annual opportunity of $70 billion for us to expand and eventually compete for. And just as we've done in podcasting, expect us to play to win."