RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Dwelle on Thursday has upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to Outperform from Sector Perform on the basis of an attractive entry point given its recent pullback.

Dwelle sees Arthur J. Gallagher's (AJG) "current valuation as a good entry point to own a high-quality, growing insurance broker with strong cash flows and excellent earnings visibility," he wrote in a note.

The stock is off almost 11% YTD and is trading at a discount compared with peers, but that shouldn't be the case "given the company's organic growth and margin outlook plus anticipated benefits from integrating recent acquisitions," Dwelle said.

In addition, the Willis Tower Watson (WTW) "reinsurance brokerage acquisition is hitting its financial targets and the integration is on track. We remain positive on this acquisition," according to the note.

Meanwhile, Wall Street appears to be optimistic about the company's upcoming earnings, with 13 analysts upwardly revising EPS vs. 0 down revisions.

SA's Quant Rating, though, screens AJG as a Hold, while the Average Wall Street Analyst views it as a Buy.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) are dipping 2.5% out of the gates amid a broader risk-off environment.

In the beginning of May, Arthur J. Gallagher snagged a Strong Buy rating from Raymond James.