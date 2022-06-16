Qatar attracts attention with World Cup less than six months away
Jun. 16, 2022 10:12 AM ETiShares Trust - iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qatar Airways reported that profit over the past fiscal year topped $1.5B. The tally is the highest ever for the state-owned carrier as it prepares to see a record surge in travelers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer games.
- Qatar Airways operates out of a new airport in the capital city of Doha, on the eastern coastline of the Arabian Peninsula, which will be the focus of the soccer world from November 21 to December 18 this year as the World Cup plays out.
- The airline says revenue reached $14.4B, up 78% compared to last year. Qatar Airways carried 18.5M passengers during the 2021-22 fiscal year, a more than 200% jump from the previous year.
- The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) is up 5.35% year-to-date to top most global stock market indexes. Qatar banks are heavily represented in the ETF. See all the top holdings of the ETF.