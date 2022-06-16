Galecto begins Phase 2 Trial of combo therapy to treat lung cancer

Jun. 16, 2022

  • Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) said on Thursday it had enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2 trial testing a combination of its oral therapy, GB1211, with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq, for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The company expects topline data from GALLANT-1 in mid-2023.
  • In multiple preclinical studies, GB1211, has been shown to reduce tumor growth and metastasis and increase efficacy of checkpoint inhibition.
  • The Phase 2a trial, dubbed GALLANT-1, will be an open-label study in 8-12 patients to select the dose of GB1211 (200mg or 400mg twice daily) to be used with Tecentriq.
  • Part B will evaluate safety and tumor shrinkage in up to 75 patient.
  • The drug, GB1211, works by targeting galectin-3, which is elevated in many cancers.
