FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is launching free-to-play pick'em games this weekend, looking to deliver on its "Watch/Wager/Win" promise of combining sports TV with betting.

It makes FuboTV the first company to launch popular pick'em games directly integrated into live streaming, the company says.

Players will be able to predict the outcome of select live sports events directly from the live TV home screen, and the company will run leaderboards for players to compare success.

More important, a demonstration of the pick'em games shows fuboTV using the free-to-play game as a promotional hook into its Fubo Sportsbook offering - with a QR code enticing players to take the next step and bet on their free picks.

The pick'em games will roll out Sunday, June 19 to select subscribers and will keep expanding to the user base in coming months.

“While other media companies are entering into external partnerships with betting companies, FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook have combined both into one ecosystem,” says Fubo Gaming's Scott Butera.

On a sharply lower day for stocks, FuboTV stock (FUBO) is down 10.2%.

On Monday, the company expanded further into free ad-supported television by launching new FAST channels from Trusted Media Brands.