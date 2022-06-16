The U.K. will obtain more natural gas from Norway over the coming winters, as Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said Thursday it signed an agreement with British energy supplier Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) to deliver additional gas supplies to the U.K. over the next three winters.

Equinor (EQNR) will add ~1B cm/year of gas to its existing contract with Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF), bringing total annual volumes to more than 10B cm.

The agreement will "ease the pressure and provide some more certainty ahead of what may be a difficult winter," Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) CEO Chris O’Shea said.

Equinor (EQNR) typically sends 20B-22B cm/year of gas to the U.K., covering more than a quarter of the country's demand; gas prices in Britain, which lacks storage capacity and relies heavily on imports, have surged nearly 90%.

European gas futures have jumped ~75% this week to ~€130/MWhr, as Russian supply exerts its influence over European energy prices.