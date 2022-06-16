Cruise line stocks are getting hammered on fears of an economic downturn

Jun. 16, 2022

Cruise line stocks slid in Thursday morning trading with Carnival <<CCL>>, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <<NCLH>>, and Royal Caribbean Cruises <<RCL>> three of the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 Index.

The underperformance is tied to concerns that cruise line spending could be impacted by a prolonged economic downturn or recession. The aggressive stance by the Federal Reserve in combating inflation is anticipated to impact consumer spending decision during the back half of 2022 and into 2023, which was supposed to be a recovery period for cruise line spending.

Outside of all the macroeconomic and pandemic pressures in the cruise line industry, the major operators are also having to push back against environmental regulations.

For the year, CCL is down 58.38%, RCL is off 54.99% and NCLH is 51.74% lower vs. -22.69% for the S&P 500 Index.

