Realty Income (NYSE:O) has entered a forward sale agreement with 19 financial firms to sell up to 120M shares of its common stock.

Under such an agreement, the company agrees to the offering now with a settlement date in the future, allowing it to lock in a price at which it can sell shares to the forward purchaser.

At the same time, Realty Income (O) ended its previous "at-the-market" program. It had sold ~65.7M shares of the ~69.1M shares available under the program.

Realty Income (O) expects to fully physically settle each forward sale on one or more dates specified under the agreements, in which case it would expect to get cash proceeds at that time. Under certain condition, the company may elect to cash settle or net settle its obligations, in which case it wouldn't receive any proceeds and may end up owing cash.

The company plans to use any net proceeds to repay debt, to develop or acquire more properties, for other acquisitions or business combination transactions, and/or to expand and improve properties in its portfolio.

In April, Realty Income (O) expanded its unsecured revolving credit facility to $4.25B from $3B