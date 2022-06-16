Intellia Therapeutics initiated at buy at BofA on lead programs, gene editing technology

Jun. 16, 2022 11:04 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Concept of treatment and adjustment of DNA .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

  • BofA Securities has initiated Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was a buy rating citing the potential of the company's two lead candidates as well as its CRISPR gene editing platform.
  • The firm has a $70 price target (71% upside based on Wednesday close).
  • Analyst Greg Harrison said that NTLA-2001 for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis is "an attractive commercial opportunity" and is differentiated in the ATTR space as it is a "true 'one and done' functional cure."
  • Intellia (NTLA) made a major scientific achievement in 2021 when it was able to demonstrate that NTLA-2001 was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
  • Harrison is expecting positive data updates for the candidate later this month and again later this year which will de-risk the program. He projects sales of $3.5B in 2030.
  • He added that discussions with key opinion leaders indicated solid uptake of NTLA-2001.
  • The company's other early clinical stage candidate is NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema.
