Intellia Therapeutics initiated at buy at BofA on lead programs, gene editing technology
Jun. 16, 2022 11:04 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was a buy rating citing the potential of the company's two lead candidates as well as its CRISPR gene editing platform.
- The firm has a $70 price target (71% upside based on Wednesday close).
- Analyst Greg Harrison said that NTLA-2001 for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis is "an attractive commercial opportunity" and is differentiated in the ATTR space as it is a "true 'one and done' functional cure."
- Intellia (NTLA) made a major scientific achievement in 2021 when it was able to demonstrate that NTLA-2001 was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
- Harrison is expecting positive data updates for the candidate later this month and again later this year which will de-risk the program. He projects sales of $3.5B in 2030.
- He added that discussions with key opinion leaders indicated solid uptake of NTLA-2001.
- The company's other early clinical stage candidate is NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema.
- Read why Intellia (NTLA) was one of the few gene editing companies who stock price accelerated in 2021.