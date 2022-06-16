Church & Dwight leads the S&P 500 Index as it bounces off 52-week low

Jun. 16, 2022 11:02 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) is the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 Index with a 1.64% move higher as the broad market sells off on recession and higher interest rate fears.

The household products stock bounced off its 52-week low of $80.34 with the dividend yield of 1.29% and company's long streak of increasing profits through different economic climates attracting some attention from investors looking for defensive plays

CHD has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2022 with a drop of 18.71%, but has trailed the return of Procter & Gamble -17.71% and the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR ETF -10.58%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.