Church & Dwight leads the S&P 500 Index as it bounces off 52-week low

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) is the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 Index with a 1.64% move higher as the broad market sells off on recession and higher interest rate fears.

The household products stock bounced off its 52-week low of $80.34 with the dividend yield of 1.29% and company's long streak of increasing profits through different economic climates attracting some attention from investors looking for defensive plays

CHD has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2022 with a drop of 18.71%, but has trailed the return of Procter & Gamble -17.71% and the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR ETF -10.58%.