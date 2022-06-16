Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) -1.3% in Thursday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $147 price target at Deutsche Bank, which sees the company as "an inflation hedge in today's environment [and] a safe haven in market downturns."

Republic Services (RSG) also provides "compelling earnings growth especially on a risk adjusted basis," analyst Kyle White says, as core pricing should continue to accelerate and offset inflation.

"Investors should gravitate to the stock during market uncertainty given its defensive attributes and evidence of relative outperformance during downturns," White writes, also seeing underlying earnings growth with EBITDA estimated to increase 11% this year.

Seeing "the strongest pricing in decades" for waste disposal companies, Republic Services (RSG) and Waste Management recently were upgraded at Bank of America.