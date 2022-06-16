Attorney General Garland wants to 'conserve prosecutorial resources' in regards to marijuana
Jun. 16, 2022 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Attorney General Merrick Garland said that Department of Justice resources are not put to the best use prosecuting marijuana-related offenses whether or not states have cannabis legalization laws on the books.
- Garland, who appeared before a Senate subcommittee in April where marijuana issues were brought up, made the comments as part of written responses to Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). Marijuana Moment first reported Garland's responses.
- Garland noted that the department's resources are better spent on "violent crimes and other crimes that cause societal harm and endanger our communities."
- The attorney general also indicated that DoJ may be tackling marijuana issues more generally soon. "The Department is examining a range of issues that relate to marijuana and its production, sale, and use, and we intend to address these issues in the days ahead."
