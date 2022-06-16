Ginkgo Bioworks stock falls 9% amid Jefferies slashing price target

Jun. 16, 2022 11:30 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

Flag and Wall street sign

Fabrice Cabaud/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock fell ~9% on June 16 while Jefferies Financial cut the stock price target (PT) to $4.35, from $11.50.
  • The stock — which is currently trading around $2.3 — has a SA Quant Rating of Strong Sell, which factors in measures such as the company's profitability and growth, among other things. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, with 5 out of 8 analysts calling it a Strong Buy and 1 each with a Buy, Hold and Sell rating.
  • YTD, Ginkgo's stock has declined -73.07%. Here is a chart showing YTD price return comparison with SP500TR.
