Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock continues to defy logic, trending into the green despite a delisting coming imminently.

In premarket hours on Thursday, Revlon officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, confirming suspicions held over the past week. Shortly afterward, the NYSE Regulation indicated its decision to delist the stock in the coming months.

However, shares somehow did not dip on this news.

Instead, shares of the insolvent cosmetics retailer bounced strongly off the opening low of $1.25 to reach an intraday high of $2.46. At the high, the stock trended toward an over 5% gain from Thursday’s close.

Shares continue to trade in a volatile manner, in line with recent trading trends, providing some parallel to wild action in Hertz shares shortly after it declared bankruptcy in 2020.