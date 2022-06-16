A group of low cap biotechs is leading a selloff among Alzheimer’s drug developers after Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced on Thursday that one of its experimental drugs for the memory robbing disease did not meet key goals in a mid-stage trial.

Discovered by the fellow Swiss biotech AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), the investigational monoclonal antibody crenezumab was designed to target beta-amyloid, a key protein involved in the Alzheimer’s pathology.

The 252-subject trial conducted in Colombia was designed to evaluate the impact of crenezumab on the delay or prevention of Alzheimer’s disease in people who carry a specific genetic mutation that can cause the early onset of disease.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) remains on track to report late-stage data for another Alzheimer’s candidate called gantenerumab in 4Q 2022.

However, the trial failure has hurt even rival developers after multiple setbacks in the Alzheimer’s space in recent months. Leading decliners in the morning hours include Alector (ALEC), INmune Bio (INMB), Prothena Corporation (PRTA), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Aduhelm, an FDA-approved Alzheimer’s therapy developed by Biogen (BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY), failed to gain payer coverage this year, and the U.S. biotech said it would halt commercial activities for the anti-amyloid therapy in May.