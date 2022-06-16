Sprinklr stock slides as much as 7%; Citigroup cuts PT

Jun. 16, 2022 11:44 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

security, cyber, login, computer, digital, internet, password, privacy, solution, technology, attack, big data, cloud computing,

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock slid as much as 7% on Thursday, on track to post its third straight week of losses.
  • Citigroup cut CXM's price target to $12 from $15, implying 16.1% potential upside to its last close.
  • The brokerage maintained its Neutral rating as cautious macro environment could impact CXM's reliance on large deals in front-office category.
  • In a note to clients, analyst Tyler Radke said CXM's Q1 results showed improving execution with disciplined spending and strength in the demand environment.
  • "While Q1 results were solid, updated guidance for Q2 and full year embedded some incremental macro caution, resulting in an effective reiteration vs. a raise," he added.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rate CXM Buy, with average PT of $15.25. Of the 10 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha in the last 90 days, 3 rate CXM Strong Buy, 3 Buy and 4 Hold.
  • Sprinklr (CXM) on Tuesday posted Q1 results that were largely in-line with estimates.
  • CXM stock declined 38.2% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.