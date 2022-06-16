Sprinklr stock slides as much as 7%; Citigroup cuts PT
Jun. 16, 2022 11:44 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock slid as much as 7% on Thursday, on track to post its third straight week of losses.
- Citigroup cut CXM's price target to $12 from $15, implying 16.1% potential upside to its last close.
- The brokerage maintained its Neutral rating as cautious macro environment could impact CXM's reliance on large deals in front-office category.
- In a note to clients, analyst Tyler Radke said CXM's Q1 results showed improving execution with disciplined spending and strength in the demand environment.
- "While Q1 results were solid, updated guidance for Q2 and full year embedded some incremental macro caution, resulting in an effective reiteration vs. a raise," he added.
- Wall Street analysts on average rate CXM Buy, with average PT of $15.25. Of the 10 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha in the last 90 days, 3 rate CXM Strong Buy, 3 Buy and 4 Hold.
- Sprinklr (CXM) on Tuesday posted Q1 results that were largely in-line with estimates.
- CXM stock declined 38.2% YTD.