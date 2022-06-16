Orlando Bravo, founder of tech private equity giant Thoma Bravo, said he believes that there is more pain to come for the technology sector. Shares of Sailpoint Technologies, which Thoma Bravo is buying, fell 1.4%.

"I think there's more pain to come, I do," Bravo said earlier Thursday in an interview on CNBC. "When those companies really start getting down to answer the investors questions that you mentioned, the path to the profitability, they are not going to love the what they see."

Bravo's comments appear to contrast with what he said to CNBC about three weeks ago when he said that for private equity in enterprise software, it was the "buying opportunity of a lifetime."

"Enterprise software is nothing like it was in the past," Bravo told CNBC on May 24.

Bravo's comments are important, especially for M&A investors, as the PE firm in the midst of two large deals including purchasing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) for more than $10 billion and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) for $6.9 billion.

Thoma Bravo last Monday reduced its purchase price for Anaplan (PLAN)to $63.75/share from $66 in cash. An Anaplan filing on Friday also said Thoma Bravo may have been "motivated by a desire to renegotiate the purchase price."

SailPoint (SAIL) fell 2.8% last Monday after Thoma Bravo cut the Anaplan price, though it recovered slightly after a Reuters report indicated that the price cut was case-specific and the buyout firm had no current plans to try to renegotiate for a lower price.

The SAIL/Thoma Bravo deal spread now stands at $6.11, the widest spread since the deal was announced on April 11.