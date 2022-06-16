Bloomin' Brands dips 7% as Citigroup lowers target to $19
Jun. 16, 2022 12:08 PM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bloomin' Brands <<BLMN>> drops 7% on Thursday, June 16 as Citigroup analyst Jon Tower lowers company target from $24 to $19, maintains Neutral.
- This is the lowest price level company has seen in more than a year.
- Quant rating of 4.34 and a Buy.
- Gives poor marks to company valuation and growth; comparision with the peers based on quant factor grades.
- Sell Side Analyst rating of Buy with a 4.23 score. (Strong Buy 6; Buy 4; Hold 3) Average price target of $28.92.
- SA Author rating of Strong Buy with 4.00 score.
- SA Pro Editors wrote in May about the stock having a potential of 100% upside on attractive valuation and upbeat outlook.
- Competitor ARCO climbed 9% on the previous day on upgrade by Bradesco.
- A comparative price performance of the stock against its peers and broader market over the last six months.