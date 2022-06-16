The Bank of Japan could be looking at 29T ($219B) in unrealized loss on its government bond holdings, as futures contracts on those bonds lose grip of the central bank's pledged yield cap, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

"That’s under a hypothetical scenario where the entire yield curve shifts upward by 100 basis points," Bloomberg noted.

"Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will find it challenging to normalize along the Fed, as a rate hike would trigger losses on banks and lifers’ balance sheets, as well as the BOJ itself, given that it holds the majority of JGBs issued,” Alicia Garcia Herrero and Kohei Iwahara, economists at Natixis, wrote in a note, as reported by Bloomberg. “Nevertheless, with the current unsustainable situation, the BOJ would need to devise a plan quickly.”

Moreover, the 10-year JGB yield could jump to more than 1% if the BOJ decides to give into market pressure and flee from yield curve control. If that becomes the case, markets would be adjusting to an entirely different environment compared with prior decades of easy monetary policy. By comparison, the BOJ tries to keep the 10-year JGB yield at around 25 basis points. Note that the BOJ's government bond holdings of 526T yen ($4T) account for nearly half of its total amount, making it sensitive to interest rate risk.

The BOJ's meeting on Friday will shed some light on whether it decides to tilt to the hawkish end of the hawk-dove spectrum.

