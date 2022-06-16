Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm lead chips lower as Samsung reportedly halts orders

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares led the chip sector sharply lower on Thursday amid worries over rising inflation, a looming recession and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) asked suppliers to delay or reduce shipments of components, according to Nikkei Asia.

According to the news outlet, citing four people familiar with the matter, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is temporarily halting new orders and asked for the delays or smaller shipments of components for a number of product lines, including TVs, home appliances and smartphones due to concerns over inventories and inflation.

One of the people added that a planned shipment for July was cut by as much as 50%.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which makes consumer electronics such as smartphones, TVs and PCs, as well as its own semiconductors, saw its shares fall 6.5% on Thursday, while other chip makers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) both fell nearly 8%.

Other chip stocks also fell sharply on Thursday, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology (MRVL), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI) and Broadcom (AVGO), all of which fell 5% or more.

Intel (INTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN) saw more modest declines, at roughly 3.5% each.

On Wednesday, Intel (INTC) announced that its Arc GPU would be available in China.

Last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) held its analyst day where it updated its product roadmap and financial targets.