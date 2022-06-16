Shenandoah to expand Glo Fiber high-speed network to Delaware

Jun. 16, 2022 12:24 PM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has announced plans to build a 100% fiber network in Sussex County, Delaware.
  • Engineering and network design work are currently underway, and construction will ramp up in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 21,000 homes and businesses in the County.
  • This will be Glo Fiber's first project in Delaware, continuing their extension of high-quality fiber-based network and services to communities in the Mid-Atlantic region.
  • "This expansion will continue to grow the Glo brand in new markets where residents and businesses alike will reap the benefits of having access to our state-of-the-art fiber product." said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs and Regulatory.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.