Shenandoah to expand Glo Fiber high-speed network to Delaware
Jun. 16, 2022 12:24 PM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has announced plans to build a 100% fiber network in Sussex County, Delaware.
- Engineering and network design work are currently underway, and construction will ramp up in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 21,000 homes and businesses in the County.
- This will be Glo Fiber's first project in Delaware, continuing their extension of high-quality fiber-based network and services to communities in the Mid-Atlantic region.
- "This expansion will continue to grow the Glo brand in new markets where residents and businesses alike will reap the benefits of having access to our state-of-the-art fiber product." said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs and Regulatory.