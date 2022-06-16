Sidus Space stock rockets for second day on NASA contract news
Sidus Space (SIDU) stock soared for the second day on news that it has been chosen to be part of a Raytheon-led team that has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to $3.5B over 12 years.
Shares of Sidus, a maker of small satellites and space-related hardware, opened at $7.60, jumping to a high of $9.22 in mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $7.10, up 52%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.
On Wednesday, Sidus announced that it had been chosen to be a subcontractor for Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace team, which was recently awarded the multi-year contract. The project will focus on developing next-generation spacesuits and equipment for moon and space walks.
Shares of Sidus rocketed on the news Wednesday, shooting up 225% to close at $4.68.
Sidus went public on Dec. 14 through an initial public offering that raised $15M.