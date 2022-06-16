Heart Test stock jumps 47% after plunging 60% following downsized IPO

Newly public Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) stock gained 47% in midday trading Thursday after tumbling the day before following its downsized $6.4M initial public offering.

Shares of the cardiac device maker opened at $3.18. The stock last changed hands at $2.48, down 47%, at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Heart Test (HSCS) offered 1.5M units for $4.25 per unit, raising $6.4M. The deal was downsized from an earlier proposal of 1.75M units priced between $4.50 and $5.50 per unit that would have raised $8.75M if priced at the midpoint.

Heart Test (HSCS) shares plunged 60% on Wednesday to close at $1.70 following their market debut.

The company’s lead product, MyoVista, is an enhanced ECG device that uses AI technology to provide cardiac diagnostic information that would traditionally be obtained through cardiac imaging. Heart Test plans to use proceeds from the IPO in part to bring MyoVista through the FDA clearance process.

