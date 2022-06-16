Dutch Bros pares losses after CNBC commentator positive mention
Jun. 16, 2022 12:58 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) pared some of its losses, still down 1.6%, after a CNBC commentator reiterated his positive stance on the company.
- Josh Brown, a CNBC commentator, again talked positively about the coffee chain, which went public last summer, after he has been bullish on them a few times in the past on the business network.
- Last Wednesday, Dutch Bros. lost a bull as JPMorgan warns on sales softness
- Recall Jan. 11, Dutch Bros. popped higher on CNBC positive mention.