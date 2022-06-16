Con Edison taps Barclays for $4B renewable energy sale - Bloomberg

Jun. 16, 2022 12:57 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Con Edison Power Plant in Manhattan, NYC

olli0815/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has hired Barclays to launch a sale process for its renewable energy portfolio, which could be valued at as much as $4B, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The business likely would draw interest from both financial and strategic firms seeking to boost their clean energy portfolios, according to the report.

Con Edison's (ED) renewable energy unit operates ~3 GW of utility-scale renewable projects, including solar farms in Texas and California and wind farms in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.

Con Edison (ED) said in February that it was considering strategic alternatives for its clean power business.

